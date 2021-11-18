Hamilton coming to town next spring

BENTONVILLE, Arkansas – Hamilton is coming to the Walton Arts Center from March 22 to April 3.
Hamilton is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, Hamilton has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theater — a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics and education.
With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography. It has won Tony, Grammy, and Olivier Awards, as well as the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.
There will be 16 performances of Hamilton from Tuesday, March 22 through Sunday, April 3.
Tickets are limited to eight per household. To purchase, visit https://waltonartscenter.org/ or call the box office at 479-443-5600.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.