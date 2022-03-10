BENTONVILLE, Arkansas - Producer Jeffrey Seller and Walton Arts Center announced that a digital lottery for "Hamilton" tickets will begin in conjunction with the show's first performance Tuesday, March 22, in Fayetteville at Walton Arts Center.
A limited number of tickets will be available for every performance for $10 each.
The lottery will first open at 10 a.m. Friday, March 11, and will close at noon on Thursday, March 17, for tickets to performances March 22-27. The final digital lottery opens at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 18, and closes the following Thursday for performances from March 29 to April 3.
To enter, use the official app for Hamilton, now available for all iOS and Android devices in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store at http://hamiltonmusical.com/app. Visit http://hamiltonmusical.com/lottery to register.
The lottery will open at 10 a.m. every Friday and will close for entry at noon the next Thursday prior to the following week's performances.
Winner and non-winner notifications will be sent between 1-4 p.m. every Thursday for the upcoming week's performances via email and mobile push notification. Winners will have two hours to claim and pay for their ticket(s).
Lottery entrants can share about the show on their Twitter, Facebook, and/or Instagram accounts to gain additional lottery entries per platform. No purchase or payment is necessary to enter or participate. Each winning entrant may purchase up to two tickets.
Only one entry per person. Repeat entries and disposable email addresses will be discarded.
Lottery tickets may be picked up at will call beginning two hours prior to the performance with a valid photo ID and will be void if resold.
