Handful of fall festials still on local calendar

While the number of COVID-19 cases has caused some organizers to cancel fall events, some are still on the calendar, with those in charge keeping safety in mind.
A worldwide pandemic isn’t stopping the Annual Blue Note Roundup from its 33rd-year run. It is planned for Friday-Sunday, Sept. 11-13, at Hanging Rock Camp, 7453 State Highway 10.
“We’ll do temperature checks when people come in. We’ll have a sign-in sheet in case we have to contact trace. We’re asking people to stay in their own social bubble,” said Kathy Tibbits. “We’re trying to build a more socially safe Blue Note, and we’ll continue to evolve as facts change.”
Attendees are urged to wear masks when visiting with other groups, and to space their chairs out near the stage, which was just built and is bigger than before and covered.
No kids activities will be set up this year, but Tibbits hopes families come out. A change is being made to the “musicians’ kitchen,” as well.
“We like to feed the musicians for free since they play for free. We’re asking for groups or family camps to host meals for the musicians,” she said. “A fringe benefit of hosting a musicians' meal is that music is liable to break out at your camp, because folks gather there.”
Tibbits said the new stage may throw some people off due to its location.
“People tend to have the same spot for years and know their neighbors,” said Tibbits.
Only primitive sites are left, but attendees aren’t required to camp to enjoy the festival. Those who do camp can take a special-rate float on Saturday morning.
Friday’s lineup includes: Vern Atkinson, Tyler Reese and Izabella Stoval, Casey West and the Heathens, and Psycho Deralikts. The Saturday list features: JJ Baldwin, Devin Potts, Bear Creek Troupe, Nikki Griffin, Gypsy Twang, Trailer Park Kings, Steve Fisher, Dena Coleman and Friends, Oklahoma Wildlife, Mark Sweeney, Hell Damage, Ken Yates, Marco Tello, and The Pot.
“There are a lot of jams that happen throughout the weekend. Maybe somewhat less than usual this year, but it’s up to individuals to make their own decisions," Tibbits said.
The Diamondhead End of Season Show is not taking the place of Medicine Stone, but it is filling the gap, according to Daniel Tye, project manager.
“We’re bringing something new to Cherokee County. We just wanted to have an event for our customers who come floating with us all year and throw a party to say thank you,” he said. “It’ll be a smaller scale with all the COVID-19.”
It's scheduled for Friday and Saturday, Sept. 18-19. Tye said about 50 percent of the general admission tickets have been purchased and he expects it to sell out. General admission tickets cost $50 per person and give access to the concert grounds both nights. Those tickets are required even if a camping package is purchased. Float trips must be arranged through Diamondhead Resort.
Tye said the response from musicians has been good and he still gets emails from bands wanting to play. On tap to perform are The Steel Woods, John Fullbright, Red Dirt Rangers, Tennessee Jet, RC & the Ambers, BG & the Big Rig, Chris Blevins, Jacob Tovar, Ahna Jennings & Calamity Heart, The Great American Wolf, Dan Martin, Cynthia Raush with Lauren Lee, Autumn Ragland, DocFell & Co., Osage Country, White Trash Banditos, Megan Marlene with Lane Hawkins, and Jake Marlin.
Some acoustic sets will happen at The Gravel Bar, and there will be one main stage.
“We’re masking off an area that can hold 8,500, but we’re limiting it to 1,500 people,” he said. “It’ll be a fun, family-friendly event – something positive in the community.”
Applications are still being accepted from vendors and sponsors. Email diamondheadeos@gmail.com. For details and a link to buy tickets, visit www.facebook.com/diamondheadendofseasonshow.
Kroner & Baer Pub, 200 N. Muskogee Ave. will host an Oktoberfest-themed event Friday and Saturday, Oct. 9-10, according to Chris Whytal.
“It’ll be two days instead of one, so people can choose which night they want to come, and that limits the crowd,” he said. “It’ll be more live music than we normally do.”
Whytal has been waiting to announce the event and will keep an eye on the number of COVID-19 cases as that weekend gets closer.
“Right now, I feel it’s OK. It’s all outside. People can spread out. If the numbers get crazy, we won’t have it,” he said. “I hope to keep it local, but get enough people to make it worth it and profitable enough to pay for the bands.”
Along with eight or nine bands, the usual Kroner yard games – including cornhole – will be available. Oktoberfests are usually popular because of the beer and foods, so Whytal is working on that now.
“We’ll have an authentic German beer on tap outside and local Oktoberfest beers inside with our regulars on tap. We’ll have a bratwurst special. We already have bratwurst on the menu,” said Whytal. “I’m working on getting a selection of pretzels, and I’m looking for local bakeries who want to make German chocolate cake.”
The Illinois River Jam at Peyton's Place has been canceled for 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.