Jay Hannah, executive vice president of financial service for BancFirst, will present Art Pottery from Oklahoma's Clay during the 2nd Sunday at 2 History Series program Sept. 8, 2 p.m., at the ACT Gallery in Cort Mall.
Hannah will discuss an overview of the art pottery makers of Oklahoma, and their legacy of artistic influence. He will show examples of Oklahoma's rich art pottery industry, ranging from well-known Norman/Sapulpa-based Frankoma to lesser-known manufactures, such as the 1940s-era Tamac Pottery in Perry, Oklahoma.
he free program is open to everyone. The 2nd Sunday at 2 History Series is one of the events organized by the Arts Council of Tahlequah. Visit www.artscounciltahlequah.com for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.