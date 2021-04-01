Happy Hours at Walmart AMP to return in May

ROGERS, Arkansas – Walmart AMP is bringing back its popular Happy Hours on Choctaw Plaza this spring with food, drinks, and free live music by local and regional artists on Fridays and Saturdays. Doors open at 5 p.m. Music starts at 6.
Tables are available for open seating on a first-come, first-served basis. A limited number of tables can be reserved in advance. Reservations for parties of four or less are $25, and it is $35 for parties of six or eight. Reserve tables at www.amptickets.com or by calling 479-443-5600. Reservations will close 48 hours prior to each event.
Reserved tables will be held for patrons until 6 p.m. After that time, any vacant reserved tables will be released for open seating.
The May Happy Hour performances include: Friday, May 7, Boom! Kinetic with Jim Goza; Saturday, May 8, The Juice with TJ Scarlett; Friday, May 14, Jukeboxx with Neon Flight Duo; Saturday, May 15, Uncrowned Kings; Friday, May 21, Cate Brothers with TJ Scarlett; Saturday, May 22, Irie Lions and the Ashtyn Barbaree Band; and Friday, May 28, Oreo Blue with Jim Goza.
Proceeds from AMP Happy Hours support Walton Arts Center’s Ghost Light Recovery Fund. The Ghost Light Recovery Fund helps Walton Arts Center offset lost revenue from canceled performances, continue education and intermission programming, maintain facilities and support staff until full-scale performances can resume.
Social distancing and wearing a mask when moving around the venue will be in place for AMP Happy Hours. Staff will continue to monitor and update protocols as needed based on guidance from state and local health professionals and regional vaccination rates.
For a complete schedule of Happy Hours and for upcoming concert tours scheduled to make a stop at the Walmart AMP later this summer, visit www.amptickets.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.