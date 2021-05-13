GROVE — This weekend, area residents are urged to visit Har-Ber Village Museum in Grove for the Spring Planting Festival, May 14-15 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Located on the shores of Grand Lake O’ The Cherokees, this unique historical area features mid-1800s to early 1900s cabins, exhibits, antique collections, a nature trail and more.
Speakers include: Mary Newkirk, master gardener, planting, caring and use of herbs; Jeri Fleming, GRDA, rainfall simulator, rain barrels, water filtration; Candice Miller, Blue Thumb, EnviroScape watershed model; Beverly Helms, master gardener: tomato starts and education on Friday, and on Saturday, tree pruning and soil testing; Gina Levesque, gardener, selling and educating about dye plants; Beth Schafer, heirloom beds; Mike Reynolds and Tim Field, to be announced; Leonard Miller, master gardener who founded Lendonwood Gardens, Q&A about landscaping and Japanese maple trees; Ruth Field, heirloom beds; and Lendonwood Gardens representative, Q&A of the Botanical Gardens.
Har-Ber Village Museum features nearly 100 exhibits on six acres at 4404 W. 20th St. in Grove. For more information, call 918-786-6446 or email info@har-bervillage.com.
Har-Ber Village Museum is a member of Green Country Tourism, one of eight Multi-County Organizations promoting regional tourism in Oklahoma.
