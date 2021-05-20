GROVE -- Join Har-Ber Village Museum in Grove for a myriad of events on Saturday, May 22, including a children's book reading by a local author, a stained-glass workshop and a hearth cooking and cast-iron workshop.
Located on the shores of Grand Lake O' The Cherokees, this unique historical area features mid-1800s to early 1900s cabins, exhibits, antique collections, a nature trail and more.
Local author Amanda Johnson will be reading and signing her children's book The Purple Polka Dotted Hippopotamus in the Children's Reading Room. She will also be giving away bookmarks while supplies last. Her book is available to purchase at the reading or on Amazon. There will be two readings available, one at 11 a.m. and another at 11:50 a.m. Bring the kids or grandkids to this family-friendly event.
A stained glass workshop is being hosted by local stained-glass artist Rebecca Harton. Held from 2-5 p.m., this class will teach a novice how to create their own stained-glass pieces, and guests will be able to make a stained-glass pelican pane. There is a class limit of 10 people, and the fee is $85 (includes all supplies). This class is available for ages 10 and up. Tickets are available at har-bervillage.com .
A hearth cooking and cast-iron workshop by Tim Field will be held 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Attendees will learn how to cook simple recipes on the hearth and taste what they have made. While waiting on lunch to cook, participants will get to enjoy the presentation on how to care for cast-iron. The class is limited to six people ages 14 and up, and minors must be accompanied by an adult. The workshop fee is $45 per person and includes all supplies. Tickets are available at har-bervillage.com.
Har-Ber Village Museum features nearly 100 exhibits on six acres at 4404 West 20th Street in Grove. For more information, call 918-786-6446 or email info@har-bervillage.com.
