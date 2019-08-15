Hard Rock Country Gold Series kicks off Nov. 3

TULSA – The Hard Rock Country Gold Series is back for 2019, and the party kicks off with legendary singer Lorrie Morgan joining country staple Mark Chesnutt at The Joint inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa on Nov. 3.
Tickets start at $29.50, and are on sale now.
The 2019 Country Gold Series will bring music legends to The Joint through December. More artists will be announced in the coming weeks.
Lorrie Morgan, one of the youngest performers to be introduced into the Grand Ole Opry, has sold over eight million records, including 14 Top 10 hits, 12 record albums, and four Female Vocalist of the Year awards. She made her mark with what have now become timeless country standards – “Five Minutes,” “Except for Monday,” “Something in Red,” “Watch Me” and “What Part of No” – to establish her place as a country star.
In 1994, Morgan was voted Female Vocalist of the Year by country music fans at TNN’s Music City News Awards. She would earn this honor again in 1996, 1997 and 1998. Her “Greatest Hits” album, which produced her third No. 1 single, “I Didn’t Know My Own Strength,” was released in 1995.
Chesnutt has produced 14 No. 1 hits, 23 Top 10 singles, four platinum albums and five gold records. After winning the CMA Horizon Award in 1993, Chesnutt attracted the attention of country legend George Jones, and his popularity skyrocketed from there. He went on to release some of the most memorable singles of the 1990s, including “Bubba Shot the Jukebox,” “I’ll Think of Something,” “Brother Jukebox,” “Blame It On Texas,” “Going Through the Big D,” “Old Flames Have New Names,” “Old Country,” “Almost Goodbye” and “It’s a Little Too Late,” to name a few. One of his biggest hits, “I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing,” sat at the top of the charts for four consecutive weeks.
Known as one of the industry’s hardest-working concert performers, the Beaumont, Texas, native has maintained a hefty tour schedule and steady presence in front of his fans since 1990.
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa is off Interstate 44 at exit 240. Ticket prices and information on upcoming shows are available online in The Joint section of www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918-384-7625. The Joint box office is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday, and 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.