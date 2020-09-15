Hard Rock Hotel & Casino celebrates TripAdvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Award

TULSA – Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa has been selected for a 2020 Travelers’ Choice Award by TripAdvisor, an online company that assists nearly 500 million travelers with travel plans, according to its website.
TripAdvisor boasts that its Travelers’ Choice Award recognizes businesses that consistently earn positive user reviews online. Among the 867 million user reviews submitted each year on millions of establishments, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa is recognized by the company as one of the top 10 percent of businesses listed.
“It’s humbling to land among the top and receive this recognition based on the reviews of our guests,” said Martin Madewell, general manager of Hard Rock Tulsa. “Our guests’ experience is the driving force behind everything we do. We’re so proud of the exceptional service our staff provides to make sure every guest feels right at home from the moment they walk through the door.”
Traveler’s Choice Award recognition appears on the TripAdvisor website and on Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tulsa’s listing at https://bit.ly/32iq0y7.
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa also sits at No. 2 on the U.S. News & World Report’s 2020 Best Tulsa Hotels list, earning the destination more national recognition as one of the top hotels in the country. Locally, the property holds the record for most awards in Tulsa World’s 2019 Best in the World, with accolades that include Best Casino, Best Hotel, Best Golf Course, Best Chef – Tony Aidoo, Best Buffet, Best Live Entertainment Venue (small), Best Banquet Facility and Best Wedding Venue. Voters also chose Hard Rock Tulsa as Best Casino in The Tulsa Voice’s 2019 Best of Tulsa awards.
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa is the flagship property of Cherokee Nation Entertainment, the gaming and hospitality company of the Cherokee Nation. The company also operates nine Cherokee Casinos, including a horse racing track, three hotels, three golf courses and other retail operations.
