Hard Rock Hotel & Casino to host Track 5 Fest

TULSA - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa is celebrating the first anniversary of its live music dance hall, Track 5, by hosting its first-ever country music festival Feb. 6-8.
Track 5 Fest will feature performances by Jo Dee Messina, Bryan White, Cody Canada, and regional country act Travis Marvin. The festival begins each night at 6 p.m. with DJ Demko. Guests can enjoy free T-shirts and merchandise while supplies last, as well as a free photo booth and drink specials each night.
Track 5 pays tribute to the artists who shaped Oklahoma's musical influences and accommodates an array of national, regional and local artists. The venue first opened its doors to the public in February 2019 and has quickly become a country fan favorite.
"Track 5 has had an incredible year of country music," said Martin Madewell, senior director of marketing. "With national headliners like Tanya Tucker, Jason Boland & the Stragglers and Lindsey Ell, we've kept the promise of bringing the best in classic country, Red Dirt, Americana and even up-and-comers to our guests. We felt Tulsa needed more country music, and the crowds at Track 5 have been our confirmation."
Country legend Jo Dee Messina performs at Track 5 Fest on Thursday, Feb. 6, at 9 p.m. Messina's breakout song, "Heads Carolina, Tails California," jumpstarted her career by peaking at No. 2 on the Billboard charts. The single immediately made Messina a household name. She went on to post nine No. 1 hits and 16 Top 40 songs, sold over 5 million albums worldwide, and was honored by the ACM Awards, Grammy Awards and CMA Awards, including the 1999 CMA Horizon Award.
Following country breakout artist Jon Pardi's stop at The Joint: Tulsa on Feb. 7, a "Post-Pardi Party" will get started in Track 5 featuring Kansas native and regional artist Travis Marvin at 10 p.m. Marvin is a favored performer for local radio stations and stages throughout the Midwest and Southwest regions. "T-Marv," as he is affectionately known by his fan base, has shared the stage with many of country's biggest acts.
Track 5 Fest concludes on Feb. 8 with Oklahoma country superstar Bryan White at 7 p.m., and red dirt rocker Cody Canada at 10 p.m.
White's recording career began in 1994, with the release of six No. 1 singles, including "So Much for Pretending," "Sittin' on Go" and "Someone Else's Star." His list of honors includes a Grammy and recognition from the Country Music Association and Academy of Country Music.
Canada rose to fame as frontman for the groundbreaking Red Dirt band Cross Canadian Ragweed. He formed his current group, The Departed, in 2011, and has since released songs like "Lipstick" and "Sam Hain," and collaborated with acclaimed songwriter and producer Mike McClure.
Track 5 offers live entertainment weekly Wednesday through Sunday. To see a full entertainment lineup, including more information on The Joint, Riff's and Amp Bar, visit www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com/entertainment/entertainment-calendar.
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa is off Interstate 44 at exit 240.
