TULSA - Tulsa's largest New Year's Eve party is even bigger and better this year as Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa counts down to 2020 in "Tulsa Times Square" on Dec. 31. The event features $100,000 in cash drawings, live music, and New Year countdowns in both the Grand Lobby and Track 5.
There will be $100,000 in cash drawings throughout New Year's Eve and New Year's Day taking place every hour from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., and $20,000 drawings at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. each day. One Star Rewards members can began earning entries at midnight on Dec. 22 and earn double entries on Wednesday and Saturday. Registration begins at 11 a.m. on both drawing days.
The Tulsa Times Square celebration begins at noon with music in the Grand Lobby courtesy of DJ Queen Jesseen, followed by the band Hook at 6 p.m. The grand lobby countdown will be broadcast live on KJRH-TV and will include a balloon drop with more than 12,000 balloons.
Guests can enjoy complimentary hats, horns and tiaras as well as commemorate the evening at free photo selfie kiosks located throughout the property.
Celebrations inside Track 5. begins with DJ Demko at 5 p.m., followed by Travis Marvin at 7 p.m. Red dirt sensation Jason Boland and the Stragglers will take the stage at 11 p.m. and lead the first-ever New Year countdown in Track 5. The band is known for debut hits like "Somewhere Down in Texas," "Proud Souls" and "If I Ever Get Back to Oklahoma."
Riff's and the new Amp Bar will have a full music lineup throughout the night that includes DJ Kelevra, After Party and DJ Keri.
The Buffet will serve a special New Year's Eve buffet from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Dec. 31, followed by a Midnight Menu offered from midnight to 2:30 a.m. with scrambled eggs, chicken fried steak and other breakfast favorites.
Tulsa Times Square NYE 2020 is open to the public and free to attend. Guests must be 21 or older.
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa is off Interstate 44 at exit 240. For more information, visit hardrockcasinotulsa.com.
