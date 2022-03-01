Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa welcomes job seekers at hiring event on March 3

TULSA – Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa is welcoming job seekers looking for career opportunities in hospitality during a hiring event on Thursday, March 3, from 2-6 p.m. in the Grand Hall ‘O the Cherokees.
Part-time and full-time positions are available. All applicants will be interviewed and hired on the spot. Additionally, open interviews and on-the-spot hiring will continue to be available to job seekers Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa for those who cannot attend.
Compensation is based on experience. Available key roles include personnel in drop count, banquet services, front desk, production cooks, pool attendants, security, environmental services and housekeeping staff.
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa offers a comprehensive benefits package, including health, life, vision and dental insurance; a matching 401(k) plan; and paid vacation and sick leave. In addition to annual performance pay adjustments, employees are also eligible for annual or quarterly monetary incentive awards.
A full list of open positions can be found at www.JobsThatRock.com. All applicants must be 18 years of age or older to apply.
Located off Interstate 44 at exit 240, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa is the flagship property of Cherokee Nation Entertainment. For information, visit www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com.
