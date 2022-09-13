TULSA – Hard Rock Hotel & Casino is officially opening its doors to new team members to help amplify its award-winning service to Tulsa with a job fair on Thursday, Sept. 15, from 1-5 p.m. in the Grand Hall of the Cherokees.
The casino resort is looking to hire several key hourly positions, including servers, production cooks, mixologists, cashiers, housekeepers, and Player Services representatives. Select salary positions will also be available. Many applicants will be interviewed and hired on the spot. Compensation is based on experience with future training and development possible.
Additionally, open interviews and on-the-spot hiring will be available Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa's Human Resources department for those who cannot attend.
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa offers a comprehensive benefits package, including health, life, vision, and dental insurance; a matching 401(k) plan; and paid vacation and sick leave. In addition to annual performance pay adjustments, employees are also eligible for annual or quarterly monetary incentive awards.
A full list of open positions can be found at www.JobsThatRock.com. All applicants must be 18 years of age or older to apply
