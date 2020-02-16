TULSA - In celebration of the iconic album, "Abbey Road," "Rain - A Tribute to the Beatles" will bring the greatest hits of one of the greatest bands of all time to Hard Rock Live on May 3.
Tickets start at $19.50, and go on sale Feb. 20.
"Rain - A Tribute to the Beatles" is a mind-blowing performance that takes the audience back in time with the legendary foursome delivering a note-for-note theatrical event with state-of-the-art LED, high-definition screens and multimedia content that the Associated Press says is "the next best things to seeing The Beatles!"
Together longer than The Beatles, "Rain" has mastered every song, gesture and nuance of the legendary foursome, delivering a live, note-for-note performance that's as infectious as it is transporting.
Like the Beatles, the onstage members of "Rain" - Steve Landes on vocals, rhythm guitar, piano and harmonica; Paul Curatolo on vocals, bass, piano and guitar; Alastar McNeil on vocals and lead guitar; and Aaron Chiazza on drums, percussion and vocals - are not only supreme musicians, but electrifying performers in their own right.
For more information on "Rain - A Tribute to the Beatles," visit www.RainTribute.com.
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa is the flagship property of Cherokee Nation Entertainment. Ticket information on upcoming shows at Hard Rock Live, Track 5, Riff's, Amp Bar and Midnight Joker Comedy Club is available online at www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918-384-7625.
The Hard Rock Live box office is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
