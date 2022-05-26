Hard Rock Live staging supergroup The Frontmen

TULSA - With 30 No. 1 hits, 30 million albums sold, and the heartbeat of every soundtrack to every Friday night honkytonk, The Frontmen is country's hottest new supergroup. On Sunday, Aug. 28, they will arrive for a one-night show at Hard Rock Live inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa at 6 p.m.
Tickets are $29.50 and go on sale May 27.
Comprised of three former lead singers: Larry Stewart, Restless Heart; Richie McDonald, Lonestar; and Tim Rushlow, Little Texas, The Frontmen has already mastered the stage, succeeded on radio and nightly sold out audiences who are taken on a rollercoaster of '90s nostalgic smash hits along with new and original songs.
The Frontmen's magic formula harkens back to some of the biggest rock groups of the '60s and '70s like the Doobie Brothers, Fleetwood Mac and the Eagles where multiple lead singers like Joe Walsh, Glenn Frey and Don Henley have separate careers but join together to create a sum bigger than its parts.
The group recently put their massive catalog of hits to work, including "The Bluest Eyes in Texas," "Amazed" and "God Blessed Texas," on tour with Alabama and kick-started the Harley-Davidson crowd in Deadwood, South Dakota, at the 81st Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
