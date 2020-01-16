Hard Rock Live starts with special show by Lenny Kravitz

TULSA – After 10 years of bringing world-class entertainment to northeast Oklahoma, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa is ushering in a new era and will soon be home to Hard Rock Live, an award-winning concert experience.
The 45,000-square-foot venue, formerly known as The Joint: Tulsa, will reopen as Hard Rock Live on April 26, with Grammy-winning rocker Lenny Kravitz taking the stage at 8 p.m.
Tickets start at $99.50 and go on sale Jan. 23.
“We’ve remained a market leader in the entertainment and hospitality industry due to our unwavering commitment to guest experience,” said Chuck Garrett, CEO of Cherokee Nation Businesses. “We’re always looking for ways to grow and evolve our business model to ensure that we are delivering the absolute best guest experience, and we have found that in Hard Rock Live. This distinguished brand will attract music lovers from across the region and deliver the immersive experience they both crave and deserve. It is through investments like this that we know we will continue to be a destination of choice throughout the region.”
Since the Doobie Brothers stepped on stage to give The Joint: Tulsa its inaugural performance in 2010, the state-of-the-art facility has held more than 400 concert experiences, with notable acts like Stevie Wonder, KISS, Bob Dylan, Reba McEntire, Steven Tyler, Dolly Parton, Ringo Starr, Lionel Richie, Blake Shelton and more.
The 2,700-seat venue is a five-time nominee for the Academy of Country Music’s Casino of the Year – Small Capacity award and is a back-to-back winner of Tulsa World’s Best in the World – Small Entertainment Venue recognition.
The venue will join six other established locations within the national Hard Rock Live brand, including Biloxi, Mississippi; Hollywood, Florida; Las Vegas, Nevada; Orlando, Florida; Atlantic City, New Jersey; and Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.
“We’re proud to bring Hard Rock Live to the Tulsa music scene,” said Martin Madewell, senior director of marketing for Hard Rock Tulsa. “The intimate concert experience and our exceptional staff have been the foundation of the venue’s success and will continue to be the heartbeat of our new chapter. There’s no better way to kick off this era than with an icon like Lenny Kravitz.”
Regarded as one of the preeminent rock musicians of our time, Kravitz has transcended genre, style, race and class over the course of a 20-year musical career. Reveling in the soul, rock and funk influences of the '60s and '70s, the writer, producer and multi-instrumentalist has won four consecutive Grammy Awards, as well as set a record for the most wins in the Best Male Rock Vocal Performance category. In addition to his 10 studio albums, which have sold 40 million worldwide, this multidimensional artist has segued into film, appearing as Cinna in the box office hits "The Hunger Games" and "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire." Kravitz can also be seen in the critically acclaimed films "Precious" and "The Butler." His creative firm, Kravitz Design Inc., touts an impressive portfolio of noteworthy ventures, with a range that includes hotel properties, condominium projects, private residences and high-end legendary brands like Rolex, Leica and Dom Perignon. Kravitz recently released his 11th full-length album, "Raise Vibration." For more information, visit www.LennyKravitz.com.
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa is the flagship property of Cherokee Nation Entertainment. Ticket information on upcoming shows at Hard Rock Live, Track 5, Riff’s, Amp Bar and Midnight Joker Comedy Club is available online at www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918-384-7625. The Hard Rock Live box office is open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday, and 10 a.m.-9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
