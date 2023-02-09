Hard Rock Live to welcome Shenandoah

TULSA – Shenandoah, a longtime country group with a legacy that’s anchored by dozens of hits, is making a return stop to Hard Rock Live inside Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tulsa on Wednesday, March 22 at 8 p.m.
Tickets start at $19.50 and are on sale now.
When country music lovers talk about the greatest groups in the genre, Shenandoah is always at the forefront of any discussion. Fueled by Marty Raybon’s vocals and the band’s skilled musicianship, Shenandoah has left its mark on country music with nine studio albums and 26 singles on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs.
Hailing from Muscle Shoals, Alabama, the band is known for hits like “Two Dozen Roses,” “Church on Cumberland Road,” “Ghost in This House,” “Rock My Baby,” “Janie Baker’s Love Slave,” “If Bubba Can Dance (I Can Too),” and “Next to You, Next to Me.” They are also known for the classics “I Want To Be Loved Like That” and “Somewhere in the Vicinity of the Heart” duet with Alison Krauss, which won a Country Music Association Award for Vocal Event of the Year and a Grammy for Best Country Performance by a Duo or Group. Shenandoah also won the Academy of Country Music’s Vocal Group of the Year in 1991.
Shenandoah continues to record new music and tour the country for thousands of longtime fans. For more information, visit www.Shenandoahband.com.
Ha Information on upcoming shows at Hard Rock Live, Track 5., Riff’s, and Amp Bar is available online at www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918-384-ROCK. The Hard Rock Live box office is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
