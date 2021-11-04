Hard Rock Live Tulsa to welcome Little River Band Dec. 1

TULSA – Dubbed “the best singing band in the world” by Eagles founding member Glenn Frey, the Little River Band is making a stop at Hard Rock Live inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa on Dec. 1.
Tickets start at $29.50 and are on sale now.
Through the 1970s and 1980s, Little River Band enjoyed huge chart success, with multiplatinum albums and chart-topping hits like “Reminiscing,” “Cool Change,” “Lonesome Loser,” “The Night Owls,” “Take It Easy on Me,” “Help Is On Its Way,” “Happy Anniversary,” “We Two,” “Man on Your Mind,” “The Other Guy” and “It’s a Long Way There.”
The band’s worldwide album sales top $30 million. In 1982, they set a record for being the first band to have Top 10 hits for six consecutive years. “Reminiscing” has achieved more than five million air plays on American radio, while “Lady” has had over 4 million.
In 2004, Little River Band was inducted into the Australian Recording Industry Association Hall of Fame at the 18th annual ARIA Music Awards. In September 2015, the band was awarded Casino Entertainer of the Year at the G2E Gaming Expo in Las Vegas.
In 2020, lead singer and bass player Wayne Nelson celebrated a personal milestone of being a member of Little River Band for 40 years. He’s joined by Chris Marion on keyboards and vocals, Rich Herring on lead guitar and vocals, Ryan Ricks on percussion and vocals, and Colin Whinnery on guitar and lead vocals.
For more information about Little River Band, visit www.RealLittleRiverBand.com.
Information on upcoming shows at Hard Rock Live, Track 5., Riff’s and Amp Bar is available online at www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918-384-ROCK. The Hard Rock Live box office is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.