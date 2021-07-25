TULSA - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa is celebrating its new 65-foot Les Paul guitar monument with the public on Tuesday evening, July 27, at 9 p.m.
The guitar installation, complete with light and music show, marks the newest attraction to Oklahoma's Route 66 landscape. It sits inside the new Guitar Pick Plaza, located on the east side of the property.
Since opening the first casino resort destination in Oklahoma in 2004, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa has gone through many transformations. Most recent additions include Track 5, a country music dance hall, along with a new, two-level casino, featuring 450 new electronic and table games, a poker room and a 7,000-square-foot multipurpose event center.
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa is the flagship property of Cherokee Nation Entertainment. From signature restaurants and gaming to live entertainment, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa offers the best amenities in Oklahoma. Hotel reservations, nightlife and concert information are available online at www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com.
