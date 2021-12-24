TULSA - Tulsa's biggest NYE bash and balloon drop is back and ready to party like it's 1999.
The casino resort will throw it back to the days of boy bands, boomboxes, and grunge rock with its "Now That's What I Call 90s" party hosted by NSYNC's Chris Kirkpatrick and 98 Degrees' Jeff Timmons on Dec. 31. The event is free and open to the public, and guests must be 21 or older to attend.
Hard Rock Live sets the stage for the party as Kirkpatrick and Timmons take over the turntables starting at 11 p.m. The duo will also serve as emcees for the 12,000-balloon drop at midnight inside the venue. Track 5 will ring in the New Year with a free show from Oklahoma red dirt sensation Jason Boland & The Stragglers starting at 10:30 p.m. Guests can enjoy complimentary hats, horns and tiaras at both locations.
Live music will begin at noon with DJ Queen Jesseen inside the Grand Lobby and DJ Kelevra at Riff's. At 6 p.m., Station 9D will play inside the Grand Lobby, while Hook takes the stage at Riff's. DJ Keri will open Amp Bar starting at 7 p.m. Meanwhile, DJ Demko will kick things off at Track 5. starting at 5 p.m., followed by Travis Marvin at 8 p.m.
Festivities will also include hourly cash drawings on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 from noon to 7 p.m. on both days, where winners will take home a share of $90,000. To be eligible for the drawings, entrants must have at least one active rated play session or One Star Rewards card swipe at any kiosk within two hours of each drawing. Guests can begin earning entries on Dec. 19.
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa is committed to welcoming all guests in a safe environment with the SAFE & SOUND program that's focused on enhanced cleaning practices, social interactions and workplace protocols. For more information, visit https://www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com/safe-and-sound.
Located off Interstate 44 at exit 240, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa is the flagship property of Cherokee Nation Entertainment. From signature restaurants and gaming to live entertainment, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa offers the best amenities in Oklahoma. Book your reservation by visiting www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.