TULSA – In celebration of the Halloween season, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa is getting spooky with its annual costume contest on Oct. 31. This year’s contest will include a $5,000 prize pool up for grabs. Registration is free and open to the public.
The year 2020 marks the 10th year that costume prizes have been rewarded as part of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa’s Halloween festivities. While the resort destination’s traditional Halloween party is cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, guests will be able to enter the contest with their most creative, daring and frightening costumes anytime from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. in the Sequoyah Conference Center. Physical distancing, as well as use of surgical or cloth face masks will be required while in line.
The first-place winner receives $2,000; second-place winner takes home $1,250; third-place winner is awarded $750; and fourth-place and fifth-place winners are awarded $500. Guests must register by 10 p.m. to be considered. Judging begins at 10:30 p.m. Winners will be contacted by phone and-or email by Sunday, Nov. 1, at noon, along with a public announcement on Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa’s social media platforms.
Guests are reminded that costume masks, full-face paint, hats, hoodies and costume weapons are not allowed outside the designated area of the Sequoyah Conference Center. No nudity or implied nudity is allowed. Guests must be 21 or older to participate.
The costume contest will coincide with Hard Rock Tulsa’s $125,000 Cash Scratch Fever cash drawings on Oct. 31. Drawings will begin at 6 p.m. in the Grand Lobby, leading up to the grand prize drawing of a 2020 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat at 11 p.m. Guests must be present to win and have an active play session with a One Star Rewards card within two hours of each drawing to be eligible.
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa is currently implementing safety standards and procedures for physical distancing, enhanced cleaning and sanitization, and the required use of masks by all. Guests are asked to bring their own mask, which covers the nose and mouth, but not the full face. The Centers for Disease Control, as well as the Oklahoma State Department of Health and the Tulsa Health Department, advises the use of cloth face masks to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa is the flagship property of Cherokee Nation Entertainment, the gaming, hospitality, retail and tourism entity of the Cherokee Nation. Ticket information on upcoming shows at Hard Rock Live, Track 5., Riff’s and Amp Bar is available online at www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918-384-7625.
