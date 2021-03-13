In February 2020, Native Arts & Culture Foundation co-hosted a first-of-its-kind gathering in Washington, D.C., with the National Endowment for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Humanities.
The Native Arts and Culture: Resilience, Reclamation, and Relevance convening brought together over 225 attendees, including members from more than 40 tribal nations, representatives from over a dozen federal, state, and regional entities, many Native artists and students, as well as nonprofit professionals and funders who support Native peoples.
To learn more about the findings and action steps from the convening, register for the Native Arts and Culture: Resilience, Reclamation, and Relevance webinar hosted by Grantmakers in the Arts.
The webinar will take place on Tuesday, March 30, at 1 p.m. There will be an extended discussion about the convening recommendations which will inform movement and mobilization around Native Arts leadership in arts philanthropy, rethinking funding methods and practices, and advancing partnerships in research and social justice.
Panelists include Lulani Arquette (Native Hawaiian), president and CEO, Native Arts and Cultures Foundation; Joy Harjo (Mvskoke), internationally renowned performer and writer and the nation's 23rd Poet Laureate; Shelly C. Lowe (Navajo), executive director, Harvard University Native American Program; and Clifford Murphy, director, National Endowment for the Arts, Folk & Traditional Arts.
Visit www.giarts.org to register for the webinar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.