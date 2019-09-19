CANE HILL, Arkansas - This year's Cane Hill Harvest Festival is Sept. 21-22 on the campus of the renovated Cane Hill College. It includes the release of a newly published book about Cane Hill, a unique local pottery exhibit, and a photography contest.
Bobby Braly, executive director of Historic Cane Hill, will be signing copies of his new book, "Cane Hill's Past, Present and Future." Braly said the book is easy to read with lots of pictures and includes familiar places and faces.
The festival features free outdoor concerts on both Saturday and Sunday, and the popular all-you-can eat country breakfast, 7-10 a.m. both days.
The event includes arts and crafts, an antique tractor show, concessions, and demonstrations of locals making sorghum molasses, hominy, plus spinning and weaving in the college. Guests will have an opportunity to make donations for a chance to win two homemade quilts. Historical educational programs are inside the Cane Hill College 1-5 p.m. Saturday.
Judy Costello will lead a living history performance by Heritage School youth in costume from the 1800s beginning at 11 a.m. on Saturday. An outdoor church service begins at 10 a.m. Sunday, followed by Christian music.
The pottery exhibit, "Men of Earth: Nineteenth Century Potters of Northwest Arkansas," opens Saturday and will run through Nov. 24 at The Museum Gallery.
The exhibition includes the largest collection of Boonsboro pottery ever amassed in one location. Boonsboro potter J.D. Wilbur is featured, along with 14 other historic NWA potters. Transportation will be available.
The exhibition acknowledges the role of Native Americans as the area's first potters, and explores Cane Hill's link to other pottery centers in Arkansas, Texas, and Ohio.
For more information, contact Lewis at 479-313-3332, or visit historiccanehill.wixsite.com/canehill/harvestfestival.
