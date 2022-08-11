A "Hats off to Will" Will Rogers birthday tribute and wreath laying ceremony and history tour takes place Nov. 5, at 10 a.m. Event attendees will park at the Will Rogers Memorial Museum and ride to the designated areas.
Will Rogers Day, Indigenous Heritage Day, and National Native American Heritage Month begins the first Saturday of November, commemorating Will Rogers, the "Cherokee Kid" birthday - Nov. 4, 1879. The Pocahontas Club has been celebrating Rogers birthday since the Will Rogers Memorial Museum was opened in 1944 with a Wreath Laying Ceremony that begins at the Will Rogers Memorial Museum Rotunda with a procession down to the tomb of Will Rogers. The club members will begin their ceremony dressed in their Cherokee tear dresses and shawls around the bronze statue of Will Rogers to recite their Club Collect and place a basket of fall foliage at the foot of the statue.
After the wreath laying ceremony Jana Jae "Queen of Fiddle", member of the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame and the National Fiddler's Hall of Fame, will strike her bow to the fiddle in the Will Rogers Theater. Join us as we thank the Oklahoma Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts for sponsoring the entertainment.
Bus tour begins at 11:45 a.m. to the following destinations including having lunch and seeing the RT 66 Native Arts Alliance exhibit at noon at J.M. Davis Arms & Historical Museum; a tour to Claremore Museum of History at 2 p.m. where individuals will visit with local Native artists, learn about Cherokee citizens Andy Payne and Lynn Riggs, and have birthday cake for Will Rogers "Cherokee Kid" birthday; and then a tour of historic downtown Claremore at 2:45 p.m. where people will see a bronze sculpture of Will Rogers reading the newspaper in front of the Claremore Progress and see the Historic Will Rogers Hotel on the corner of Will Rogers Boulevard and Route 66 Highway with a drive by Chief J.B. Milam's home near the RSU campus,;then drive through the Rogers State University Campus where the Oklahoma Military Academy Museum is located.
At the 3 p.m. the tour will head back to the Will Rogers Memorial Museum.
