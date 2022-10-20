TULSA – Tulsa’s only Haunted Trail Experience returns to the city’s favorite outdoors destination at Turkey Mountain.
The event will be expanded in 2022 with a family friendly, all ages carnival.
Turkey Mountain Haunted Trail is a spooky stroll through the park that visitors will never forget. Enter the three-fourths-mile-long trail full of twisted cedar, cobwebs, bugs, and gnarled oaks. Guests will experience the trails of this dark walk-through attraction filled with terrifying live actors, fun special effects, and ghastly scenes that fully immerse customers into the spooky side of Turkey Mountain. This experience is not recommended for children under 10 years old, the faint of heart, or those with mobility issues.
For the youngest ghouls and goblins, this year the Haunted Trail will feature an all ages, non-spooky, family friendly fall festival. This event will have a mobile petting zoo, carnival games, bounce houses, food trucks, s’mores, music, and more.
The event begins Friday, Oct. 21 at 6:30 p.m. and ends Oct. 29. The trail and festival will end at 10 p.m. every night. The fall festival will begin at 3:30 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, and 6:30 p.m. on weeknights.
Turkey Mountain Haunted Trails’ trail guides will take small groups through about 12 scare stations that focus on creating an extremely eerie and spooky atmosphere, rather than the blood and guts shock scaring of other indoor haunted houses. Each tour is approximately 30 spine-chilling minutes and begins at Turkey Mountain’s main parking lot. Space on each tour is extremely limited and tickets should be purchased in advance at www.turkeymountainhauntedtrail.com.
River Parks Authority and WSA Soccer are partnering to bring a haunted trails experience to Turkey Mountain for the first time, and all of the proceeds will benefit those two organizations.
“We are enthused and grateful to be partnering with RPA to bring an outdoor family event to our community during this fall season,” said WSA Executive Director Roger Bush.
