TULSA – A portion of Turkey Mountain Urban Wilderness will soon be temporarily transformed into a haunted Halloween experience.
Turkey Mountain Haunted Trail is a spooky stroll through the park. Enter the 3/4-mile-long trail full of twisted cedar, cobwebs, creepy-crawly bugs, and gnarled oaks. Guests will experience the trails of this dark walk-through attraction filled with live actors, special effects, and ghastly scenes that fully immerse customers into the spooky side of Turkey Mountain.
This experience is not recommended for children under 12, the faint of heart, or those with mobility issues.
Scheduled to begin on Friday, Oct. 23, and run nightly from 7-11 p.m. through Halloween, Turkey Mountain Haunted Trails’ trail guides will take small groups of eight to 10 at a time through 10-12 scare stations that focus on creating an extremely eerie and spooky atmosphere rather than the blood and guts shock scaring of other indoor haunted houses. Each tour is approximately 30 minutes and begins at Turkey Mountain’s main parking lot.
Youth tours for ages 12 and under will take place from 6-7 p.m. each day Oct. 23-31. Parents can walk with their kids in a safe environment to have some Halloween fun that is almost scary, but will leave them smiling instead of screaming.
River Parks Authority and WSA Soccer are partnering to bring a Haunted Trails experience to Turkey Mountain for the very first time and 100 percent of proceeds will benefit those two organizations.
COVID-19 safety measures will be in place, including requiring all guests and staff to wear masks or face shields while on the tours, limiting number of tickets sold for each hour, social distancing, hand sanitization, and more.
Space on each tour is limited and tickets should be purchased in advance at www.turkeymountainhauntedtrail.com.
