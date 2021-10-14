Haunted trails experience coming to Turkey Mountain

Tulsa – A portion of Turkey Mountain Urban Wilderness will soon be temporarily transformed into a haunted Halloween experience.
Turkey Mountain Haunted Trail is a spooky stroll through the park that visitors will not forget. Enter the 3⁄4-mile-long trail full of twisted cedar, cobwebs, creepy-crawly bugs, and gnarled oaks. Guests will experience the trails of this dark walk-through attraction filled with terrifying live actors, fun special effects, and ghastly scenes that fully immerse customers into the spooky side of Turkey Mountain. This experience is not recommended for children under 12, the faint of heart, or those with mobility issues.
Scheduled for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights from Oct. 21-30, Turkey Mountain Haunted Trails’ guides will take small groups through 12-14 scare stations that focus on creating an extremely eerie and spooky atmosphere rather than the blood and guts shock scaring of many indoor haunted houses. Adult tours will take place 7-11 p.m. Each tour is approximately 30 spine-chilling minutes and begins at Turkey Mountain’s main parking lot, 68th and Elwood Avenue, in Tulsa. Space on each tour is limited, and tickets should be purchased in advance at www.turkeymountainhauntedtrail.com.
For the youngest ghouls and goblins, youth tours – age 12 and under – will take place from 6:30-7 p.m. each day. Parents can walk with their kids in a safe environment to have some Halloween fun that is almost scary, but will leave them smiling instead of screaming.
River Parks Authority and WSA Soccer are partnering to bring a Haunted Trails experience to Turkey Mountain for the very first time and 100 percent of proceeds will benefit those two organizations. “We are enthused and grateful to be partnering with RPA to bring an outdoor family event to our community during this fall season,” said WSA Executive Director Roger Bush.
