Mary Ann Head will present her piano students, Kylea Britton and Abby Hill, in recitals on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 16-17, at 7 p.m. Friends and family are invited to attend at the Head studio, 324 S. College Ave.
Hill is a 10th-grader and Britton is a high school graduate. They will perform solo works by Bach, MacDowell, Biloti, Khachaturian, Ginastera, Schumann, Ibert and Debussy. Their two-piano works will feature compositions by contemporary American composers Martha Mier, Catherine Rollin, and Carol and Walter Noona.
For more information, call Head at 918-931-9373.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.