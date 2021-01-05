BENTONVILLE, Arkansas - The Museum of Native American History will virtually host storyteller Amy Bluemel (Chickasaw) on Saturday, Jan. 9, at 2 p.m. for the next installment of the Hear Our Voices storytelling series.
This event will be hosted on the museum's Facebook page, www.facebook.com/MuseumofNativeAmericanHistory, with the opportunity for those who wish to participate to join the live Zoom event, us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcqc-yopjMpHNLOPcETzV27BiD0JGl-4ryX.
An account is not required to view this event on Facebook. This event will be recorded and available for later use.
Join Bluemel as she tells the story of Cornhusk Woman and Possum's Tail, followed by a related craft.
After the stories, join the host for a craft of making cornhusk dolls. Instructions and needed materials can be found at www.giftofcuriosity.com/how-to-make-corn-husk-dolls.
Bluemel is a registered member of the Chickasaw Nation, storyteller, artist, and a member of the Chickasaw dance troupe Chikashsha Hithla.
Her appreciation for cultural awareness came at an early age. She was raised in a military family; she lived in Germany, Okinawa, Turkey, and Scotland before returning to her Chickasaw roots in America. She shares Chickasaw customs - and those of other southeastern tribes - with audiences of all ages through lively programs at schools and museums across the country.
Bluemel was one of 36 Native American artists chosen to show and sell her art at the Smithsonian National Museum of the American Indian, Native American Art Market in Washington, D.C., 2019.
She also shows and sells her creations at powwows and festivals throughout the United States.
Bluemel lives in Austin, Texas, with her husband, Carl, and two daughters who have also taken to Chickasaw culture and stomp dance.
