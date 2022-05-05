Heart’s Ann Wilson arrives in Tulsa Aug. 19

TULSA – One of the premier hard rock vocalists of all time, Ann Wilson of Heart is taking on Tulsa and returning to Hard Rock Live for a solo show inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa on Friday, Aug. 19. Tickets start at $39.50 and go on sale May 6.
Wilson is known for smashing boundaries with her band Heart, the eight-time platinum, 35 million-plus selling Rock and Roll Hall of Fame trailblazers who formed in 1973. Led by Wilson’s extraordinary vocal power, Heart has thrilled audiences for over four decades, earning sales of more than 35 million. Wilson led generations of women singers to come, with songs like “Barracuda,” “Crazy On You,” “Straight On” and “Magic Man.”
Wilson made her solo debut with 2007’s “Hope & Glory,” which included guest appearances from such friends and fans as Elton John, k.d. lang, Alison Krauss, Wynonna Judd, Shawn Colvin and Rufus Wainwright. Her critically acclaimed second solo album, 2018’s “Immortal,” saw her teaming with longtime Heart producer Mike Flicker to put her unique stamp on songs made famous by David Bowie, Leonard Cohen, Tom Petty, Amy Winehouse and more. Recently, Wilson began working with a band on the West Coast that she toured with and released her latest solo album, “Fierce Bliss,” that features 11 perfectly weighted and selected songs, including “Greed,” “A Moment in Heaven” and “Black Wing.”
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa is the flagship property of Cherokee Nation Entertainment. The Hard Rock Live box office is open from 10 a.m. -6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m.-9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
