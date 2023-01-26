Heavy metal icons Pantera announce August show at Walmart AMP

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS – Pantera, one of the most successful and influential bands in heavy metal history, has announced their long-awaited return to the stage.
They will be touring North America this summer and are coming to the Walmart AMP with special guest Lamb of God on Tuesday, Aug. 15, as part of the Cox Concert Series.
Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. and music will start at 7 p.m.
Tickets will go on sale to the public at noon on Friday, Jan. 27. Ticket prices are $39.50-$149.50 plus applicable fees.
One of the most anticipated tours of 2023, this celebration tour includes original members Philip Anselmo and Rex Brown joined by Zakk Wylde on guitar and Charlie Benante playing the drums. In December 2022, they kicked off the highly anticipated return in Mexico City to incredible reviews.
Pantera got its start in Arlington, Texas, with its best-known lineup, consisting of founding members drummer Vinnie Paul and guitarist Dimebag Darrell, along with bassist Rex Brown and vocalist Philip Anselmo. Pantera is credited with the development and popularization of the groove metal subgenre. To date, the group has sold 20 million records worldwide and has received four Grammy nominations.
New for the 2023 season is Premier Reserved Parking, which guarantees patrons a space in the parking lot across from the Walmart AMP main entrance and costs $20. A limited number of Premier Reserved Parking spots will be available for most shows.
Returning this season, Fast Track for early access to the venue and lawn chair rentals can be added on to orders for $10 each. These ticket add-ons will not give the holder access to the venue without a show ticket.
Purchase tickets and add-ons at www.amptickets.com, in person at the Walmart AMP Box Office 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and at the Walton Arts Center Box Office 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on weekdays or by calling 479-443-5600. For more information about policies for the 2023 Walmart AMP season, visit www.amptickets.com.
