DIAMOND, Missouri – George Washington Carver National Monument, in partnership with the Department of Teacher Education at Missouri Southern State University, the Spiva Center for the Arts, and the Carver Birthplace Association, has announced the George Washington Carver National Monument Art and Essay Contest for third- and fourth-graders.
The contest will be held completely online this year.
The contest is open to students in grades 3-4 in the four-states region of Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas. Art and Essay encourages artistic expression and trait-based essay writing, centered on the theme Helping and Healing, which is derived from George Washington Carver’s statement: “There is beauty in well tilled fields, in healthy and happy people, beauty to living in harmony with others."
Students are invited to create art and write essays about helping and healing, connecting their own experiences during this challenging school year to George Washington Carver's compassionate outreach to others.
The entry deadline is Feb. 12, and winners will be announced March 19. Participants will receive certificates; first- through third-place winners will receive ribbons; and first-place winners will receive a George Washington Carver biography.
Teachers may access the information packet online at www.nps.gov/teachers/classrooms/george-washington-carver-national-monument-3rd-4th-grade-art-and-essay-contest.htm. For further information or to schedule a virtual visit with a park ranger, call 417-325-4151 or email GWCA_interpretation@nps.gov.
Administered by the National Park Service, an agency of the Department of the Interior, George Washington Carver National Monument preserves the birthplace and childhood home of George Washington Carver, scientist, educator, and humanitarian. Learn more at www.nps.gov/gwca.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.