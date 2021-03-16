WASHINGTON – Congressman Markwayne Mullin (OK-2) has invited students to enter the 2021 Congressional Art Competition.
The Artistic Discovery competition is an opportunity to recognize and encourage the artistic talent in the nation, as well as in the Second Congressional District of Oklahoma.
The competition is open to all high school students in grades 9-12 who live in or attend school in the Second District. The winner will have their artwork displayed in the U.S. Capitol alongside winners from other participating congressional districts for a calendar year.
This year’s competition will be held virtually, with photos of the artwork submitted via email and an awards ceremony hosted on Zoom. The theme of the artwork must fit "Oklahoma Treasures."
Visit www.mullin.house.gov/artcompetition for more information, including size requirements for artwork. Photos of the artwork and the student release form must be submitted to mullin.artcompetition@mail.house.gov by 5 p.m. on April 30.
Details on the Congressional Art Competition is available at www.house.gov/sites/default/files/uploads/documents/2021-Rules-for-Students-and-Teachers.pdf.
For more information, contact Mullin’s Claremore office at 918-283-6262.
