Hinder bringing rock home to Tulsa

TULSA - American multiplatinum rockers Hinder, known for massive crossover success and endless energy on the road, is making its Hard Rock debut inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa on Friday, June 17, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $24.50.
Hinder continues to drive a career of longevity that few bands achieve. Selling over four million albums, 10 million singles, 150 million video views and more than 100 million streams, the Oklahoma City natives have made their mark on rock music across the globe. The band's 2005 debut album, "Extreme Behavior," climbed to No. 6 on the Billboard 200 chart and was the second top rock album before becoming certified platinum three times. "Get Stoned" was the album's first radio single, climbing to a No. 4 mainstream rock spot. What followed would end up being one of the biggest songs of the year - "Lips Of An Angel," which peaked in the Top 10 across several Billboard singles charts, including No. 1 at Top 40 and Pop 100.
In 2008, their sophomore effort, "Take It To The Limit," surpassed their debut by peaking at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and hitting the mainstream rock chart at No. 3 with the single "Use Me." This solidified Hinder as the biggest new breakout rock act and catapulted them into packed arenas worldwide with the likes of Aerosmith, Mötley Crüe, Nickelback, 3 Doors Down, Papa Roach and others. The band proved consistent record hit-making by following with a No. 1 top modern rock/alternative album, "All American Nightmare," and a No. 3 top hard rock album, "Welcome To The Freakshow."
For more information on Hinder, visit http://www.HinderMusic.com.
Hard Rock Live box office is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m.-9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
