EUFAULA – The Plumb Theatre, 16505 State Highway 9, reopens Friday, June 5, at 6 p.m. Live music will begin at 7 p.m.
Staff will be taking temperatures with a touchless thermometer and anyone with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or over will not be allowed in. It is preferred that guests wear masks, and some will be available at the door.
"We are so excited to see our friends and family and enjoy fellowship again, but we have to abide by rules like everyone else," said Mattie Maloy. "If something changes and we can't open, we will put it on Facebook, our answering machine and try to call people.
For more information, call 918-452-2020 or 918-360-9329.
