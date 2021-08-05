Historical Cherokee musical seeking cast of 30; some principal roles available

TULSA – The historical Cherokee musical “Nanyehi – The Story of Nancy Ward” is hosting a casting call to support the musical’s Oct. 29-30 productions at Hard Rock Live, located inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa.
“Nanyehi” is the story of Nancy Ward, a legendary Cherokee woman who was first honored in the 18th century as a war woman and later as a peacemaker during the American Revolution.
Auditions will be held at the Fly Loft in Tulsa on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2–5 p.m. and 7–9 p.m. Auditions are also offered Sunday, Aug. 29, from 2–5 p.m. Fly Loft is at 117 N. Boston Ave.
“The story of Nanyehi is an important part of Cherokee history and culture, but what many don’t know is that her story is actually a very important piece of American history as well,” said Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. “We hope the public will join us as we chronicle the life of one of our beloved Cherokee women, and celebrate the impressive impact she had on Cherokees and non-Natives alike.”
Nearly 30 roles are available, Native and non-Native, including some principal roles, as well as actors, singers and dancers of all ages. All actors in principal roles will be compensated.
Those auditioning for a singing role are asked to sing a cappella or provide their own accompaniment. A keyboard and CD player will be provided. Non-singing hopefuls will read from the script, and dancers will be taught a short routine.
The musical will feature the return of New York-based actress Michelle Honaker in the title role, Nanyehi, for the seventh time and Tahlequah native Travis Fite as Dragging Canoe for the ninth time.
The 2021 Hard Rock Live debut will mark the 11th production of “Nanyehi.” It has been presented six times in Oklahoma, twice in Tennessee, and single productions have taken place in Georgia and Texas. The musical is written by Nashville-based, award-winning songwriter and recording artist Becky Hobbs and freelance director and co-playwright Nick Sweet.
Hobbs is a Cherokee Nation citizen and Bartlesville native who is a direct descendant of Nancy Ward. As a recording/performing artist, she has performed in more than 40 countries and has had over 20 chart records. Her songs have been recorded by Alabama, Conway Twitty, Demi Lovato, Emmylou Harris, Helen Reddy, George Jones, Glen Campbell, John Anderson, Kristin Chenoweth, Loretta Lynn, Sara Evans, Shirley Bassey and Wanda Jackson.
Hobbs was inducted into the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame in October 2015, and the “Nanyehi” short film was inducted into the Oklahoma Movie Hall of Fame in April of 2019.
For more information about the production or auditions, visit www.nanyehi.com or email nanyehiproductions@gmail.com.
