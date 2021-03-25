OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Historical Society has released the first episode of its reboot of “A Very OK Podcast.” New OHS Executive Director Trait Thompson and former Executive Director Dr. Bob Blackburn will explore the stories and personalities that make up Oklahoma’s history.
In honor of Women’s History Month, the first episode — “Women in Broadcasting” — will investigate the early days of TV broadcasting, with a special focus on the role of women. The hosts welcomed Joyce Jackson for an in-depth discussion about her experiences as the first Black woman on one of Oklahoma’s local TV stations.
A new episode of “A Very OK Podcast” will be released monthly. Listeners can download episodes from Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon. It is also available on the OHS website at www.okhistory.org/podcast.
The mission of the OHS is to collect, preserve and share the history and culture of Oklahoma and its people. For information, visit www.okhistory.org.
