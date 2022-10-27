NORTHWEST ARKANSAS – "Hocus Pocus" and "Rocky Horror Picture Show" will be set to play at the Waltons Art Center.
Walton Arts Center is the one stop for Halloween fun when two campy, fun, and spooky classics hit the big screen. Participants can come for the movie, but may stay for the costumes, specialty cocktails, and fun.
"Hocus Pocus" is set to be shown Sunday, Oct. 30 at 4 p.m. Before the movie begins, participants can get themed snacks and drinks and join a costume parade. The spells and antics of the Sanderson sisters are a must-see, and tickets to this show are only $10.
The annual Rocky Horror Picture Show Halloween Party is back and better than ever. The night will kick off at 6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31 with live music from local party band, Ultra Suede. Highlights include a fan-favorite costume contest at 7:30 p.m., complete with fabulous prizes, spooky-themed cocktails and concessions, and a screening of the hilarious cult-classic film. Tickets to this night of Halloween fun are only $20.
Prop bags for the Rocky Horror Picture Show will be available from concessions for $10. Patrons are also welcome to bring their own approved props such as newspaper, flashlight, rubber gloves, noisemaker, toilet paper, toast, party hat, bell, and playing cards.
Rice, confetti, water pistols, butter, hot dogs, prunes, and glitter are all prohibited and will not be allowed in the venue.
Purchase tickets in-person at the Walton Arts Center Box Office weekdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., by calling 479-443-5600 on weekdays from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., or by visiting waltonartscenter.org.
