TULSA – Las Vegas-based Q Productions is bringing magic to the holiday season with its “Holiday Dreams – A Spectacular Holiday Cirque” to The Joint inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa on Nov. 30.
Tickets start at $19.50 and are on sale now.
“Holiday Dreams” brings holograms, projection mapping, interactive lasers and award-winning cirque artists together into one spectacular production show. With comedic scenes and a modern soundtrack, the story centers around two characters: one who is going to tell a Christmas story and the other, a Grinch-like heckler from the audience who is at the “wrong show.”
The show is a journey around the beauty and wonder of the holiday season, represented with the use of projection mapping – a technique of projecting computer images as seen by audiences in television shows like “America’s Got Talent.” It also features holographic effects, where elements seem to appear and disappear from thin air and interactive lasers.
Q Productions Las Vegas is a professional entertainment creation company with more than 20 years of experience. The company’s large-scale shows feature world-class acrobats and award-winning specialty acts that have been featured on several TV shows.
For more information on “Holiday Dreams,” visit www.HolidayDreamsShow.com.
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa is off Interstate 44 at exit 240. Ticket prices and information on upcoming shows are available online in The Joint section of www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918-384-7625. The Joint box office is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday, and 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday.
