CLAREMORE – A number of holiday events are scheduled for the Claremore area.
Shepherd’s Cross’ Living Nativity returns Dec. 12-14 and Dec. 19-21. Live character portrayals include Mary, Joseph, the shepherds, the wise men and angels from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The stable will be filled with live animals and visitors can interact with them while enjoying the scenery. Wagon rides in the sheep pasture is a journey with the shepherds as they travel to see Christ. The cost is $6.50 per person, weather pending. The free children’s Christmas activities include an audio-visual story, making a bird feeder, a coloring contest, and Education Silo. For more information, visit shepherdscross.com/livingnativity.html.
West Bend Winterland will host Senior Citizen and Veteran’s Afternoon Out on Dec. 12, 1-3 p.m. Nursing homes, the Veterans Center, and area seniors and veterans are invited to Oklahoma’s largest fresh-cut Christmas tree to enjoy the Claremore High School Choir, cookies and coffee, a visit from Santa, and a take-home gift, handmade by local students. For more information, visit westbendwinterland.com.
Santa will be available at the Will Rogers Memorial from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14. Visitors can take photos with their own cameras.
West Bend Winterland will be open for skating, Santa, and holiday festivities Dec. 13-14. Skating, a snow globe, and the train ride will begin at 5 p.m. on Friday. Santa will be available for pictures 6-8 p.m. On Saturday, skating will begin at 5 p.m. and continue until 9 p.m. Santa and Nerd Alert Customs, Once Upon an Event, will provide a Disney princess for a Christmas photo opportunity 6-8 p.m. The full schedule is at westbendwinterland.com.
It’s Movie Night at the Museum, Dec, 27 at Will Rogers Memorial Museum. The doors open at 6:30 p.m., movie begins at 7. Admission is free for this showing of “Business and Pleasure,” co-starring Joel McCrea. Free popcorn and drinks are compliments of Bank of Commerce.
Dangerzone Bull Riding returns to the Claremore Expo Center on Dec. 31. This annual New Year’s Eve tradition is back for its year-end championship of the top 50 bull riders currently on tour. The first round starts at noon, and the championship starts at 7 p.m. Entry information and ticket sales can be found at www.dangerzonebullriding.com or by calling the Claremore Expo Center at 918-342-5357.
The 2019 West Bend Winterland will close with the New Year’s Eve Bash on Dec. 31, 6-9 p.m. on the grounds of the Claremore Expo Center. The event will feature skating, games, s’mores, an apple cider toast, music and dancing. The grand finale will start at 9 p.m. with a fireworks show shot from the grounds of the Will Rogers Memorial Museum.
West Bend Winterland is an outdoor event and in the event of inclement weather the committee will work with media partners for updates on closures. Information can be found on www.westbendwinterland.com or on Facebook at West Bend Winterland.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.