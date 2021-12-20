Every December, most American families put up trees to celebrate Christmas, but the history of late-year celebrations didn't begin with the Christian holiday, nor did it end there.
Many traditions dot the winter holidays, both inside and outside of the Christian faith. Among them are Hanukkah, Krampus, Kwanzaa, or even the ancient Roman celebration of Saturnalia.
Hanukkah is a Jewish celebration derived from the Hebrew word "chanukah," meaning "dedication." In 2021, the holiday began on Nov. 28 and ended on Dec. 6. It began with the historical event during the second century B.C., when Israel was ruled by Syrian-Greek predecessors known as the Seleucids. These peoples tried to convert Jewish believers and turn them from their belief in one God to the many gods of the Greek pantheon.
Melissa Schnur, a Northeastern State University graduate, is a practicing Jew. She explained that Hanukkah occurs the same time every year on the Jewish calendar, but not on the Gregorian calendar with which most Americans are familiar.
"The Jewish calendar is lunar based, with a modification of a leap month every so many years to keep holidays in their proper season," she said.
This religious conflict led to warfare wherein one small Israelite band, led by Judah the Maccabee, the fourth son of Jacob and Leah, defeated a huge army of Seleucids. The Jews were able to reclaim the Holy Temple. When they entered the sacred sanctuary, they saw that only one small vessel of oil remained. They used a small bit of oil to light the menorah, which should have only burned for one day. However, God's faithfulness is said to have kept the fire burning for eight straight days on just this tiny amount of oil until new oil could be purified for use.
Today, Jews remember what God did for them by lighting one candle of a menorah nightly for the eight days of Hanukkah. The eight candles are lit by the "shamash," or attendant flame. Many Jews also recite special blessings, sing traditional praise songs, and recite prayers during this special time.
As Hanukkah ends each year, the Feast of St. Nicholas, commonly associated in popular culture with Krampus, begins. St. Nicholas, whose companion according to some eastern European legends was a devilish creature known as Krampus, is honored in a feast each year on Dec. 6. It is said that on the night of Dec. 5, St. Nicholas arrives to bless good children with nice gifts. In some traditions, this night also means the visit of Krampus, who beats naughty children with branches, eats them, or even whisks them away to hell as punishment for bad behavior.
Krampus is usually celebrated in countries in central Europe, such as Austria, and is believed to have originated in Germany. The word "Krampen" in German is translated to "claw." Some legends say Krampus is the offspring of Hel, the Norse god of the underworld. His mythology is not closely related to St. Nicholas, but does appear in relation to him in some select traditions.
Abigail Flavin, a Tahlequah resident, is a practicing Catholic who has studied her faith's history.
"I only heard of Krampus much, much later in life, once the Krampusnacht and Krampusfests became part of popular culture," said Flavin. "The Krampus tradition is really quite limited, and where it does reliably appear as part of St. Nicholas festivities, he is more of a sidekick than anything else."
The original tales of Krampus date to the 11th century and possibly earlier. Some historians cite a conflict between the Catholic tradition of the feast of St. Nicholas and the traditions of Krampus, but this was never a big focus of the church.
"Krampus was a popular character used in medieval German morality plays, to help instruct the audience," said Flavin. "Certainly, there were some limited factions in the Church that did try to ban Krampus – Nazi-era Austrian Catholic Union for one, but there were also civic groups and educational groups that warned parents against using Krampus to compel good behavior."
Although, for most Catholics, the celebration of the feast of St. Nicholas is entirely separate from the tradition of Krampusnacht, it is a time to give gifts.
"When the boys were much younger, we included little cards from St. Nicholas, praising their kindness and reminding them of the real meaning of Christmas. Some of the little gifts they have received in the past have included fun art supplies, coins from other countries, and little St. Nicholas charms from Tiny Saints," said Flavin. "This year, they received Christmas stampers, candy cane pens, Christmas cookie cutters, and candy-canes."
Another holiday celebrated during this time of year is Kwanzaa. The name comes from Swahili and means "first." It is a holiday that essentially recognizes and celebrates the first fruits of African harvests and is both secular and religious. Observance of Kwanzaa began in the U.S. at the time of the Civil Rights Movement, when Maulana Ron Karenga adapted it into the observance here.
One of the core symbols related to Kwanzaa is the Mishumaa Saba, or seven candles, which represent the Seven Principles. These candles fit into a special candle holder known as the Kinara. The Seven Principles are Umoja, which refers to unity; Kujichagulia, self-determination; Ujima, which is collective work and shared responsibility; Ujamaa, or cooperative economics; Nia, purpose; Kuumba, which is creativity; and finally Imani, or faith. These principles guide individuals into meaningful reflection during this time.
Kwanzaa is celebrated beginning on Dec. 26. For each day that passes, one of the Seven Principles is the focus of reflection, and in a sense, manifestation. Each principle is represented by a candle, which is lit during a special ceremony each day that commences the time of reflection.
Kwanzaa is recognized by Dr. Elizabeth Pleck, a historian working in the Department of History at the University of Illinois, as having meaningful historical and cultural significance.
"Kwanzaa, created in 1966, is one of the most lasting innovations of United States Black nationalism of the 1960s," said Pleck. "It is even more significant as a cultural event where African American racial identity is formed and refashioned in the post-Civil Rights era."
While Kwanzaa has a deep historical significance to many Americans, Saturnalia has a much more ancient origin. It is the Roman celebration of the god Saturn, who was associated with agriculture and time. Because of this connection, Saturnalia is often congruent with the Winter Solstice and the agriculturalist rituals of these ancient peoples. It is believed to have been a week-long festival usually beginning on Dec. 17 each year, according to the Julian calendar, and often ended on Dec. 25, which is Winter Solstice.
Some historians believe that the beginnings of Christmas were a calculated attempt by Christian believers to replace the pagan ritual, entice more Romans to convert to Christianity, and to have former pagans accept Christianity as Rome's new official religion.
Regardless of intentions, because the two different populations did cohabitate in Rome, many of the traditions of Saturnalia and Christmas did coincide. Both incorporate concepts such as gift-giving, feasting together, and time with family and friends.
