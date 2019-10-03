MIAMI, Oklahoma – A two-day holiday shopping experience will take place as the 2019 Northeast Oklahoma Holiday Market and Expo, kicks off from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 9, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 10, at the Miami Civic Center.
Admission is $3, which gives individuals access to an assortment of one-of-a-kind gifts for everyone on their shopping list from a variety of local and regional vendors.
“We are looking forward to re-introducing this event to the region,” said Amanda Davis, executive director of the Miami Convention and Visitor’s Bureau. “For years, this type of market/expo took place in Miami. We hear stories about trips made to the event to shop for the holidays. This gives us the opportunity to provide a space for vendors to showcase their unique, sometimes homemade stuff that can’t be purchased in stores.”
A special “Made in Oklahoma” exhibit will highlight items produced within the state – which represents, according to Davis, what is available at the Miami Travel Information Center gift shop, but in larger quantities.
Vendors may reserve a 10-by-10 booth at the early bird rate of $150, if signed up by Oct. 15. Sign-ups after that date are $200 per vendor for a 10-by-10 booth. No booth refunds will be made after Oct. 15.
For more information, contact Lauren Hart, CVB event coordinator, at 918-542-4435 or lhart@miamiokla.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.