Blake Pocquette, Hollywood stuntman, teamed up with actor Max Purget for a two-day training to help native youth find a path into the world of film.
Pocquette and Purget are both from Hulbert and are citizens of the Cherokee Nation. Pocquette created the Spread Your Wings program to help native youth seek opportunities beyond their wildest dreams. He was in Oklahoma for a movie filming in the area, and Purget had just returned from North Hollywood after doing a commercial callback.
The eight-hour training consisted of Pocquette teaching the students basic stunts, such as sword play, fight scenes and forward rolls. After lunch, the students switched gears and Purget taught an intro to acting class, wherein students learned how to read a script, memorization techniques, and even got in front of the camera.
Native youth traveled from all over the state to be part of the first Spread Your Wings training. Participants traveled from Skiatook, Owasso, Stilwell, Tulsa, Broken Arrow, Jenks, Tahlequah, Stillwater and Springdale, Arkansas, to Hulbert.
Every student who went through the program received a T-shirt, Bluetooth speaker, pen and notebook, water bottle, sling bag and an autographed behind-the-scenes picture of Pocquette from "Cowboys and Aliens" and Purget from "The Sneak Over." Students will have the opportunity to use the video and pictures to submit for a local talent agency.
Pocquette even brought in an up-and-coming stuntman as a surprise celebrity instructor, Ryker Sixkiller. The two had met on the project they are filming now.
More Spread Your Wings training events are in the works for future dates at several locations.
“This has been a dream of mine to help native youth find a path into the film world and open up more possibilities for them in the future.” Pocquette said.
Purget said he has learned so much in the past year.
"I was excited to share acting tricks I’ve learned along the way from some of the best in the business. Working with great role native models is an amazing experience," he said.
