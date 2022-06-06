Hollywood to release summer sequels for movie-goers

New summertime movies coming to theaters across the state will pair perfectly with popcorn, according to flick fans.
Tahlequah Apex Cinema Manager Brian Conley ticked off the films he thinks will be the most popular this season.
"'Top Gun' is the big summer hit to start off with, and following up this weekend with the premier of the new 'Jurassic Park,'" said Conley.
"'Jurassic World: Dominion' is set to premiere at the Tahlequah Apex Cinema on Thursday, June 9 and is the third installment in the 'Jurassic World' series and the sixth in the 'Jurassic Park' series overall. The official website for 'Jurassic World' provides the basis for the movie's action: 'Dinosaurs now live—and hunt—alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history’s most fearsome creatures.'"
Joe Adair, an employee at the Tahlequah Apex Cinema, expressed his excitement for "Jurassic World: Dominion."
"I feel like I've grown up with [these films]," said Adair.
Alexandra Marquez, another employee, echoed Adair's enthusiasm.
As for Conley, he has been anticipating "Top Gun: Maverick" for a while now.
"'Top Gun' is one I have waited on. It was due to come out two years prior, but due to the pandemic, it was pushed back for fear of lack of ticket sales," said Conley. "Well, it was definitely worth the wait. It is probably the best sequeled movie I have ever seen."
Maddie White, a student at Northeastern State University, expressed a similar opinion.
"I was so excited to see 'TopGun Maverick.' The first 'Top Gun' was such a great movie, I didn't think any other movie could top this one. But the second movie is out of this world," said White. "It's definitely a 10/10; I want to go see it again!"
As sequel to the 1986 "Top Gun," "Top Gun: Maverick" follows Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, a top Navy test pilot who, as the official movie website states, "is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it."
Conley described this season as "the summer of remakes," with more sequels headed to the big screen soon.
"[There is] the new Buzz Lightyear movie this summer and also people are really excited about the new Thor movie as well," said Conley.
The Disney and Pixar animated film "Lightyear" will open Friday, June 17, described by Disney as "a sci-fi action adventure and the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear," a character from the "Toy Story" series.
"Thor: Love and Thunder" will open Friday, July 8 and is Marvel's fourth, standalone Thor movie, following "Thor on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for inner peace."
