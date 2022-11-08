FORT GIBSON – The Fort Gibson American Legion Axillary, American Legion Post 20, will be holding its fourth annual Home for the Holidays Shopping Bazaar on Nov. 26.
The event will take place from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at The Loft on Lee, 101 N. Lee St. in Fort Gibson. A variety of vendors will be available, offering unique gifts and holiday decor. There will also be door prizes, food, and drinks available as well. For more information about this event, contact ftgokala@gmail.com or follow the group on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ALAOK20.
