CHECOTAH – On Saturday, July 18, at 10:30 a.m. the Oklahoma Historical Society and the Friends of Honey Springs Battlefield will host the annual memorial event commemorating the Battle of Honey Springs. Due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, the decision has been made to hold the service virtually this year to ensure the safety of patrons and staff.
Guests are invited to watch the memorial event online at www.facebook.com/honeysprings.
OHS Executive Director Dr. Bob Blackburn will be the featured speaker, and he will look back on the preservation and development of the battlefield. Blackburn is retiring in January 2021 after a 40-year career with the OHS.
“We hope you will join us as we commemorate the battle in a new way during this unprecedented time. Because we are using this platform, even if you miss the program at 10:30 a.m. you can still enjoy the event by viewing it at a later time,” said Adam Lynn, director of Honey Springs Battlefield.
The Battle of Honey Springs was the largest of more than 107 documented hostile encounters in Indian Territory. The engagement took place on July 17, 1863, between the First Division Army of the Frontier, commanded by Major General James G. Blunt, and the Confederate Indian Brigade led by Brigadier General Douglas H. Cooper. Cherokee and Creek regiments fought on both sides. There were approximately 9,000 men involved, including American Indians, veteran Texas regiments, and the First Kansas Colored Volunteers, which was the first African American regiment in the Union army.
Honey Springs Battlefield is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is a National Historic Landmark. For more information about the virtual memorial event and Honey Springs Battlefield, email honeysprings@okhistory.org or alynn@okhistory.org, or call 918-473-5572.
Honey Springs Battlefield is a division of the Oklahoma Historical Society. The mission of the Oklahoma Historical Society is to collect, preserve and share the history and culture of the state of Oklahoma and its people. For more information about the OHS, visit www.okhistory.org.
