CHECOTAH — Honey Springs Battlefield will host a virtual presentation, “Choctaw and Chickasaw Involvement in the Civil War and the Battle of Honey Springs,” on Saturday, Dec. 5, at 1 p.m.
Speaker Kenny Sivard will discuss what led the Choctaw and Chickasaw Nations into the Civil War, how their governments became allied with the Confederacy, and their role in the Confederate war effort. Sivard also will discuss the importance of the Choctaw and Chickasaw presence at the Battle of Honey Springs.
Participants can enjoy this online presentation on the site’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/honeysprings.
Sivard is a sixth-generation resident of McCurtain County. He serves as president of the McCurtain County Historical Society and is on the Oklahoma Historical Society Board of Directors, where he sits on the Museums and Sites and Publications Committees. Sivard is also a board member of the Friends of Honey Springs Battlefield. He is a former employee of the Oklahoma Historical Society and writes history articles for the McCurtain Gazette.
For more information about this virtual presentation and the Honey Springs Battlefield, email honeysprings@okhistory.org or alynn@okhistory.org, or call 918-473-5572.
Honey Springs Battlefield is a division of the Oklahoma Historical Society. For more information about the OHS, visit www.okhistory.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.