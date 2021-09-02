Honeymoon Rock Fest 2021 postponed

OKLAHOMA CITY – The recent upsurge in COVID cases in Oklahoma has caused organizers to postpone Honeymoon Rock Fest 2021.
The first annual Honeymoon Rock Fest was scheduled for Sept. 18 and 19 at Wheeler Park in downtown Oklahoma City. Twenty bands planned to take the stage, and between sets, couples would tie the knot in front of thousands of fans. Everclear, Saliva, and The Nixons were among the bands scheduled to perform.
Organizers became concerned about the impact a mass gathering could potentially have on public health, as well as the timing of the projected peak of COVID cases. The event will likely be rescheduled for spring 2022 when hopefully fans of romance and great music will be able to congregate safely.
All ticket winners and VIPs will be honored, and the management team is working with ticket holders for either a full refund or discounted options for the rescheduled date. To follow updates, visit www.HoneymoonFest.com.
