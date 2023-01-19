Honky-tonk star Tracy Lawrence to head to Cherokee Casino

WEST SILOAM SPRINGS – With more than 30 years in the country music industry under his hat, Tracy Lawrence is bringing decades of hits to Qualla Ballroom inside Cherokee Casino and Hotel West Siloam Springs on Feb. 23 at 8 p.m.
Tickets are $35 and are on sale now.
From timeless classics to the mainstay, Lawrence has sold more than 13 million albums and charted 18 No. 1 hits. His career has garnered numerous Country Music Awards and Academy of Country Music awards and nominations. To celebrate his three decades of making music, Lawrence released three albums in 2021 that include all his new music and many of his career favorites.
The artist also hosts a nationally syndicated radio show, “Honky Tonkin’ with Tracy Lawrence.” He is a two-time ACM nominee for National On-Air Personality of the Year. The show can be heard on more than 115 affiliates around the country.
Lawrence has turned his passion for music into purpose – raising money for the homeless and hungry in Dallas, Louisville, and Nashville. Through Mission: Possible, Lawrence has raised more than $2 million and served more than 84,000 meals. He was recently honored by the Nashville chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals as Philanthropist of the Year.
For more information about Tracy Lawrence, visit www.tracylawrence.com.
Cherokee Casino and Hotel West Siloam Springs is located off U.S. Highway 412 and State Highway 59 at the Arkansas-Oklahoma state line. For more information, visit www.cherokeecasino.com and click on the West Siloam Springs tab, or call 800-754-4111.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.