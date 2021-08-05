Horton Records announces lineup for Rock 'n Folk 'n Chili Cook-off fundraiser

TULSA –Tulsa musicians Seth Lee Jones & Friends, BC & The Big Rig, KALO, Dane & The Soup, and the Tom Skinner’s Science Project will perform at Horton Records 8th Annual Rock ’n Folk ’n Chili Cook-off Saturday Nov. 6, 2021, beginning at 6:15 p.m. at Tulsa’s historic Cain’s Ballroom.
This family-friendly fundraiser is for all ages and will feature chili samples from Tulsa-area restaurants and food trucks, as well as door prizes, live art, raffles, and silent auctions.
"It's been humbling to see this event grow each year, with people coming from near and far to celebrate Tulsa-area music, food, art, and community,” said Horton. “It's hard to believe this will be the eighth year. It's become a tradition for many and even a kick off for the upcoming holiday season. While the Horton Records mission is focused on supporting our music community, we also want to connect with other people and organizations through music and events. Our focus has been, musicians first, community always."
Donations of coats and non-perishable food items will be collected at the door for those in need. Those who choose to donate will receive discounted admission to the event.
Tickets will go on sale on Aug. 5 at 10 a.m. General admission tickets are $15 in advance or $20 on the day of show. A limited number of reserved tables of four are available for $150, plus fees. Tickets include all-you-can-sample chili from Tulsa area restaurants and food trucks, while supplies last.
Book tickets at https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/4899375/.
